Decoding MP Materials's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on MP Materials (NYSE:MP), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MP often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for MP Materials. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 35% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $62,750, and 13 calls, totaling $716,625.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $85.0 for MP Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MP Materials's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MP Materials's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

MP Materials Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $10.3 $9.9 $10.2 $60.00 $153.0K 1.0K 216 MP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.7 $5.5 $5.5 $65.00 $143.0K 4.3K 654 MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $24.4 $22.7 $22.7 $55.00 $106.6K 1.1K 47 MP PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $26.2 $25.1 $25.1 $85.00 $62.7K 138 25 MP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.4 $3.5 $3.97 $70.00 $39.4K 4.0K 132

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MP Materials, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of MP Materials

Trading volume stands at 6,104,434, with MP's price up by 3.01%, positioned at $63.66.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On MP Materials

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $76.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $74. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on MP Materials with a target price of $82. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on MP Materials with a target price of $82. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $71. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $71.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.