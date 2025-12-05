This Is What Whales Are Betting On USA Rare Earth

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with USAR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for USA Rare Earth.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,103, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $664,565.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $14.0 to $26.0 for USA Rare Earth during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for USA Rare Earth options trades today is 1061.57 with a total volume of 9,351.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for USA Rare Earth's big money trades within a strike price range of $14.0 to $26.0 over the last 30 days.

USA Rare Earth 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume USAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/23/26 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $17.00 $139.5K 6 458 USAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.6 $2.45 $2.5 $18.00 $105.5K 566 1.7K USAR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.7 $2.5 $2.55 $18.00 $76.7K 566 1.1K USAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.7 $2.55 $2.55 $18.00 $76.5K 566 888 USAR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.6 $2.4 $2.45 $18.00 $70.3K 566 2.3K

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth Inc is a vertically integrated, domestic rare earth magnet supply chain that supports the state of energy, mobility, and national security in the United States. USARE is developing an NdFeB magnet manufacturing plant in the United States, and establishing domestic rare earth and critical minerals supply, extraction, and processing capabilities to both supply its manufacturing plant and market surplus materials to third parties. Rare earth magnets are critical to various business sectors and industries, including the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, medical and consumer electronics industries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of USA Rare Earth, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of USA Rare Earth

Trading volume stands at 8,705,642, with USAR's price down by -0.4%, positioned at $17.41.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 72 days.

Expert Opinions on USA Rare Earth

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $23.0.

