10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $290.00 $89.0K 1.1K 9.5K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $1.00 $530.8K 41.0K 2.4K AGNC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $104.9K 62.8K 1.9K XP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $19.00 $53.1K 6.6K 1.3K OSCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $20.00 $50.1K 9.3K 518 HOOD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $135.00 $30.1K 206 141 LMND CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $115.00 $46.5K 235 125 RKT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $19.00 $28.4K 840 114 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/26/25 $825.00 $59.9K 159 98 MS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $175.00 $30.4K 279 89

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 333 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.0K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 1122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9577 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SOFI (NASDAQ:SOFI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 195 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $530.8K, with a price of $2654.0 per contract. There were 41088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2410 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AGNC (NASDAQ:AGNC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1499 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.9K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 62855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1939 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XP (NASDAQ:XP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 884 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.1K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 6651 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OSCR (NYSE:OSCR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 9380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 287 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.1K, with a price of $3010.0 per contract. There were 206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMND (NYSE:LMND), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 406 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $1860.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKT (NYSE:RKT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 105 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $284.0 per contract. There were 840 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GS (NYSE:GS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $825.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.9K, with a price of $895.0 per contract. There were 159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MS (NYSE:MS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 77 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 279 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

