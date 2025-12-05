10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STAA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $22.50 $197.9K 825 1.5K WVE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.50 $35.6K 1.7K 1.0K VTYX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.00 $38.7K 7.0K 759 RZLT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $33.1K 9.3K 408 BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $50.00 $49.2K 904 139 GPCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $50.00 $27.5K 2.7K 107 CNC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $40.00 $59.2K 248 74 CAPR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $10.00 $34.2K 4.8K 57 MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $90.00 $29.7K 3.4K 25 BBIO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/17/26 $50.00 $49.6K 159 22

• Regarding STAA (NASDAQ:STAA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 1466 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $197.9K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WVE (NASDAQ:WVE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 264 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 1712 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VTYX (NASDAQ:VTYX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 7057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RZLT (NASDAQ:RZLT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 9321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 408 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 77 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 133 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GPCR (NASDAQ:GPCR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 2783 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CNC (NYSE:CNC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 406 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.2K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAPR (NASDAQ:CAPR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.2K, with a price of $1710.0 per contract. There were 4803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK (NYSE:MRK), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $1240.0 per contract. There were 3404 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBIO (NASDAQ:BBIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 224 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $2760.0 per contract. There were 159 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

