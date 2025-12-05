10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SMCI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $23.00 $54.0K 13.1K 5.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $230.00 $61.9K 13.5K 5.3K INFY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $18.00 $30.9K 556 5.0K MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $200.00 $45.1K 9.3K 2.7K CIFR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $15.00 $900.0K 303 2.5K ORCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $74.7K 10.3K 2.2K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $240.00 $415.6K 11.3K 2.1K INTC CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/26/25 $43.00 $32.3K 1.1K 1.4K IONQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $735.6K 5.3K 1.3K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $480.00 $26.4K 15.0K 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For SMCI (NASDAQ:SMCI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5400 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $10.0 per contract. There were 13188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 144 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.9K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 13553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INFY (NYSE:INFY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 42 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 413 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.9K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 556 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5012 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 9360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2784 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 195 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $900.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 303 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.7K, with a price of $2491.0 per contract. There were 10317 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $415.6K, with a price of $1390.0 per contract. There were 11354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on December 26, 2025. Parties traded 185 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1122 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1465 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1098 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $735.6K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 5361 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 15045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.