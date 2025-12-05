Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on NVIDIA. Our analysis of options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) revealed 160 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 43 were puts, with a value of $2,565,767, and 117 were calls, valued at $9,353,828.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $120.0 to $240.0 for NVIDIA over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $2.68 $2.65 $2.65 $185.00 $2.1M 38.2K 51.9K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.3 $185.00 $1.2M 49.0K 6.0K NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $20.8 $20.7 $20.8 $180.00 $351.5K 11.7K 346 NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $56.2 $55.95 $56.08 $180.00 $336.4K 9.5K 90 NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $54.2 $53.9 $54.03 $185.00 $324.1K 8.9K 40

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NVIDIA, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 67,142,385, with NVDA's price up by 0.31%, positioned at $183.94.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 82 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About NVIDIA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $248.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $245. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $220. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $275.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.