Smart Money Is Betting Big In PFE Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Pfizer. Our analysis of options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 65% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $543,015, and 18 were calls, valued at $775,183.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $35.0 for Pfizer during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $0.36 $0.32 $0.33 $23.00 $495.0K 2.8K 15.0K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $1.1 $1.04 $1.04 $25.00 $104.0K 1.3K 1.0K PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $2.1 $1.97 $2.05 $25.00 $80.9K 3.0K 451 PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $2.03 $1.98 $1.99 $25.00 $79.0K 3.0K 850 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.15 $1.13 $1.15 $25.00 $62.5K 38.7K 2.1K

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales of roughly $60 billion. While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing 40% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Pfizer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Pfizer

Currently trading with a volume of 13,029,040, the PFE's price is up by 0.82%, now at $25.91.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 60 days.

Expert Opinions on Pfizer

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $30.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $26. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.