This Is What Whales Are Betting On Shake Shack

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHAK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Shake Shack.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 9% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $401,755, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $51,875.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $77.5 to $95.0 for Shake Shack over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shake Shack's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shake Shack's whale activity within a strike price range from $77.5 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Shake Shack Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHAK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.3 $5.3 $77.50 $53.0K 1.8K 269 SHAK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $4.7 $5.3 $77.50 $53.0K 1.8K 157 SHAK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.1 $5.1 $5.1 $77.50 $50.9K 1.8K 469 SHAK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.1 $5.1 $5.1 $77.50 $50.9K 1.8K 369 SHAK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.0 $5.0 $5.0 $77.50 $50.0K 1.8K 675

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc is a roadside burger stand. It serves a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, crinkle-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine and more. The company's burgers are made with a whole-muscle blend of all-natural, hormone and antibiotic-free Angus beef, ground fresh daily, cooked to order, and served on a non-genetically modified organism (GMO) potato bun. Its menu focuses on food and beverages, crafted from a range of classic American foods. The company serves draft Root Beer, seasonal freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic fresh brewed iced tea, cold brew coffee, organic apple juice, and Shack20 bottled water.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Shake Shack, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Shake Shack's Current Market Status

With a volume of 557,573, the price of SHAK is down -2.61% at $78.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Shake Shack

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $127.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Loop Capital upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $127.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.