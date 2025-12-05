Snowflake Unusual Options Activity For December 05

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Snowflake.

Looking at options history for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) we detected 32 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 34% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,436,560 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,025,496.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $170.0 to $300.0 for Snowflake during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Snowflake's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Snowflake's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $170.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Snowflake Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $21.2 $16.4 $19.05 $220.00 $381.0K 361 0 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/05/25 $23.2 $22.0 $22.25 $255.00 $347.1K 341 220 SNOW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $13.15 $11.35 $11.35 $190.00 $227.0K 1.1K 0 SNOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $7.2 $5.0 $5.4 $220.00 $108.0K 72 200 SNOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/12/25 $2.65 $2.64 $2.65 $237.50 $102.5K 1.4K 1.4K

About Snowflake

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a fully managed platform that consolidates data hosted on different public clouds for centralized analytics and governance. Snowflake's cloud-native architecture allows users to independently scale the compute and storage layers, providing customers with optimized performance at lower costs. The company's data lake and data warehouse products support a variety of use cases, including business analytics, data engineering, and artificial intelligence. Snowflake is widely used by Fortune 2000 companies in financial services, media, and retail sectors.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Snowflake, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Snowflake

Trading volume stands at 3,433,831, with SNOW's price down by -0.22%, positioned at $234.26.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 82 days.

Expert Opinions on Snowflake

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $293.4.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $285. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $290. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $312. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Snowflake, maintaining a target price of $310. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Snowflake, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.