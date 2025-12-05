Eli Lilly's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LLY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 39 extraordinary options activities for Eli Lilly. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 35% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $545,137, and 28 are calls, amounting to $3,038,945.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $550.0 to $1100.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Eli Lilly's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Eli Lilly's significant trades, within a strike price range of $550.0 to $1100.0, over the past month.

Eli Lilly Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/28 $532.5 $522.0 $532.5 $550.00 $1.0M 3 20 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $61.0 $58.75 $60.0 $1030.00 $450.0K 252 81 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $113.15 $108.75 $111.0 $1030.00 $166.5K 152 32 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $60.75 $60.5 $60.75 $990.00 $133.7K 53 49 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $50.6 $47.95 $50.6 $980.00 $101.2K 61 20

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Eli Lilly, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Eli Lilly's Current Market Status

With a volume of 465,172, the price of LLY is up 0.1% at $1015.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1118.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $1150. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Freedom Capital Markets downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $950. * An analyst from Leerink Partners has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $1104. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $1290. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1100.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.