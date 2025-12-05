Amazon.com's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Amazon.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $39,018, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $796,072.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $175.0 to $325.0 for Amazon.com during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Amazon.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Amazon.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $175.0 to $325.0, over the past month.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $29.1 $28.95 $29.1 $225.00 $157.1K 7.9K 62 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $1.55 $1.46 $1.55 $230.00 $152.0K 18.7K 410 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $72.95 $71.7 $71.7 $175.00 $71.7K 2.3K 10 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $2.49 $2.47 $2.47 $325.00 $61.7K 933 250 AMZN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $17.65 $17.55 $17.6 $250.00 $52.8K 13.6K 225

About Amazon.com

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Amazon.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Amazon.com's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,359,710, the price of AMZN is up 0.55% at $230.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Amazon.com

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $293.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citizens lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $300. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $305. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Amazon.com, maintaining a target price of $305. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Amazon.com with a target price of $305. * An analyst from Rothschild & Co downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Amazon.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.