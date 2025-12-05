Behind the Scenes of Lumentum Holdings's Latest Options Trends

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LITE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Lumentum Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $183,595, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,991,874.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $92.5 to $400.0 for Lumentum Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lumentum Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lumentum Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $92.5 to $400.0, over the past month.

Lumentum Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LITE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $134.8 $133.0 $134.8 $250.00 $727.9K 289 46 LITE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $135.1 $131.8 $133.85 $250.00 $615.7K 289 46 LITE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $49.7 $46.1 $48.3 $320.00 $193.2K 273 0 LITE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $19.4 $17.0 $18.1 $400.00 $135.7K 494 0 LITE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $90.7 $87.5 $89.98 $300.00 $89.9K 414 10

About Lumentum Holdings

Lumentum Holdings Inc is a California-based technology firm. The company provides two types of optical and photonic products: optical components that are used in telecommunications networking equipment, and commercial lasers for manufacturing, inspection, and life-science lab uses. Its segments are Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The firm is also expanding into new optical applications, such as 3-D sensing laser diode for consumer electronics. It generates maximum revenue from the OpComms segment. The OpComms segment products include a wide range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks for access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul, and submarine (undersea) applications.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lumentum Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Lumentum Holdings

Currently trading with a volume of 842,339, the LITE's price is up by 3.55%, now at $339.5.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days.

Expert Opinions on Lumentum Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $291.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Lumentum Holdings, targeting a price of $380. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Lumentum Holdings, targeting a price of $325. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lumentum Holdings, maintaining a target price of $181. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for Lumentum Holdings, targeting a price of $290. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings, maintaining a target price of $280.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

