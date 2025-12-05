Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in SentinelOne

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 9 option transactions on SentinelOne (NYSE:S), with a cumulative value of $1,802,784. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 2 puts, worth a total of 78,430.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $13.0 to $25.0 for SentinelOne over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SentinelOne's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SentinelOne's whale trades within a strike price range from $13.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

SentinelOne Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume S CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $3.1 $2.3 $3.1 $15.00 $1.1M 181 4.0K S CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $15.00 $320.0K 181 5.0K S CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.35 $0.3 $0.3 $16.00 $78.9K 6.8K 2.8K S CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.35 $0.25 $0.35 $16.00 $72.3K 6.8K 6.6K S CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $0.7 $0.6 $0.7 $14.50 $70.0K 2 1.0K

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SentinelOne, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is SentinelOne Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 5,092,797, the price of S is down by -11.52%, reaching $15.02.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 96 days from now.

What The Experts Say On SentinelOne

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $20.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for SentinelOne, targeting a price of $18. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Needham continues to hold a Buy rating for SentinelOne, targeting a price of $21. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on SentinelOne, which currently sits at a price target of $22. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citizens continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for SentinelOne, targeting a price of $23. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on SentinelOne with a target price of $20.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest SentinelOne options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.