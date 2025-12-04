Decoding Celsius Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CELH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Celsius Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $266,512, and 4 are calls, amounting to $232,393.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $36.0 and $60.0 for Celsius Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Celsius Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Celsius Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $36.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $1.8 $1.5 $1.8 $44.00 $149.3K 8.5K 830 CELH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $7.1 $7.1 $7.1 $36.00 $71.0K 15.1K 300 CELH CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $7.4 $5.5 $6.81 $36.00 $68.1K 15.1K 0 CELH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $4.45 $4.35 $4.45 $37.50 $65.8K 556 32 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.15 $5.95 $5.95 $60.00 $59.5K 1.0K 106

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. The firm now owns three energy drink brands: Celsius, Alani Nu, and Rockstar Energy. It dedicates its efforts to product innovation and marketing while outsourcing manufacturing and packaging to third-party co-packers and distribution to PepsiCo. The firm issued convertible preferred shares following PepsiCo's investments in 2022 and 2025, giving the latter an 11% stake in Celsius.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Celsius Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Celsius Holdings Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,314,379, with CELH's price down by -0.21%, positioned at $41.91.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Celsius Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $61.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Celsius Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.