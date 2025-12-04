Oscar Health Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with OSCR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Oscar Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $39,174, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $381,360.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $25.0 for Oscar Health over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oscar Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oscar Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Oscar Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/02/26 $1.3 $1.15 $1.3 $17.50 $129.6K 38 246 OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.0 $4.4 $4.4 $25.00 $66.0K 8.0K 151 OSCR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.2 $2.15 $2.2 $20.00 $46.4K 8.9K 338 OSCR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $4.6 $4.2 $4.2 $15.00 $42.0K 1.0K 100 OSCR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.1 $2.05 $2.05 $18.00 $39.1K 5.5K 241

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health Inc is a health insurance company. The company provides various insurance plans for individuals, families, and employees. Also, the company provides virtual care, doctor support, scheduling appointments, and other related services. The company provides plans in the Medicare Advantage program to adults who are age 65 and older and eligible for traditional Medicare but who instead select coverage through a private market plan.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oscar Health, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Oscar Health

With a trading volume of 3,772,752, the price of OSCR is down by -0.64%, reaching $16.99.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Oscar Health

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $15.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on Oscar Health with a target price of $13. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Oscar Health, which currently sits at a price target of $11. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Sell rating for Oscar Health, targeting a price of $12.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Oscar Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.