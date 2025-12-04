Smart Money Is Betting Big In LULU Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LULU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Lululemon Athletica.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,085,113, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,437,728.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $300.0 for Lululemon Athletica during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Lululemon Athletica's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Lululemon Athletica's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

Lululemon Athletica 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/18/26 $25.55 $21.2 $23.0 $220.00 $460.0K 307 200 LULU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $9.35 $9.2 $9.2 $175.00 $363.3K 1.8K 664 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $58.55 $54.55 $54.55 $155.00 $245.4K 101 45 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $20.0 $19.5 $19.54 $195.00 $146.3K 512 75 LULU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $9.3 $9.25 $9.25 $175.00 $145.0K 1.8K 269

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. Lululemon also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. It sells its products through digital channels, a small number of wholesale partners, more than 780 company-owned stores in about two dozen countries in North America, Asia, and Western Europe, and about 40 franchised locations in the Middle East and Europe. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lululemon Athletica, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Lululemon Athletica Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,808,405, with LULU's price up by 0.22%, positioned at $182.71.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 7 days.

Expert Opinions on Lululemon Athletica

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $222.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $180. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from BTIG lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $303. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Lululemon Athletica, targeting a price of $183.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

