10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $317.50 $26.5K 4.6K 11.4K ASTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $26.1K 10.7K 7.0K SNAP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.00 $40.0K 32.5K 4.4K FUBO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $4.00 $64.3K 4.9K 2.7K STUB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $12.50 $36.2K 4.0K 969 NFLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $90.00 $615.7K 2.0K 861 TTD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $37.50 $36.2K 225 494 RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $230.00 $67.2K 2.6K 193 META CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $850.00 $40.9K 5.3K 178 CHTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $200.00 $37.5K 1.4K 113

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $317.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $177.0 per contract. There were 4650 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASTS (NASDAQ:ASTS), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 147 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 10746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 32594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 162 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1950 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 4958 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For STUB (NYSE:STUB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 806 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 42 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 4073 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 379 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $615.7K, with a price of $821.0 per contract. There were 2052 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 861 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD (NASDAQ:TTD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 379 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 31 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 494 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDDT (NYSE:RDDT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.2K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 2602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META (NASDAQ:META), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 196 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $2277.0 per contract. There were 5328 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 178 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CHTR (NASDAQ:CHTR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 33 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $1138.0 per contract. There were 1441 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

