10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AGX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $360.00 $29.1K 1.2K 610 EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $20.00 $41.1K 11.0K 570 LUNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/09/26 $12.50 $29.7K 5 261 NVRI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $12.50 $142.5K 8.4K 250 AVAV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $280.00 $269.2K 164 210 FLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/15/26 $20.00 $60.0K 1.3K 118 CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $592.50 $28.6K 0 109 GEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $600.00 $37.6K 970 75 FLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $45.00 $78.7K 247 75 UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/15/26 $95.00 $48.6K 755 61

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AGX (NYSE:AGX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.1K, with a price of $2650.0 per contract. There were 1239 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 610 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $257.0 per contract. There were 11077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 570 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on January 9, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 261 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVRI (NYSE:NVRI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 15 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.5K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 8491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVAV (NASDAQ:AVAV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $269.2K, with a price of $2640.0 per contract. There were 164 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FLY (NASDAQ:FLY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 1385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $592.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $775.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEV (NYSE:GEV), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 43 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.6K, with a price of $6271.0 per contract. There were 970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FLR (NYSE:FLR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 407 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.7K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 75 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 162 day(s) on May 15, 2026. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $811.0 per contract. There were 755 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.