10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $185.00 $25.0K 15.6K 25.4K CIFR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $22.00 $80.5K 257 5.7K ONDS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $125.0K 27.1K 4.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $485.00 $68.6K 3.3K 4.4K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $227.50 $46.7K 392 3.3K ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $210.00 $29.8K 4.7K 2.1K IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $52.00 $29.2K 2.3K 1.7K BMNR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/05/25 $34.50 $25.0K 1.6K 1.4K PATH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $13.00 $35.0K 1.6K 1.4K ADI CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $330.00 $505.0K 108 500

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $251.0 per contract. There were 15646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25498 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CIFR (NASDAQ:CIFR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 147 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.5K, with a price of $548.0 per contract. There were 257 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ONDS (NASDAQ:ONDS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 43 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 27105 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4870 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 176 contract(s) at a $485.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.6K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 3334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4403 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 123 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 392 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1490.0 per contract. There were 4741 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IONQ (NYSE:IONQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $292.0 per contract. There were 2359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1706 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $34.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1417 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PATH (NYSE:PATH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 78 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1592 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $21.0 per contract. There were 1615 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1414 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADI (NASDAQ:ADI), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 196 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $505.0K, with a price of $1010.0 per contract. There were 108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

