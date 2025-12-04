Decoding Energy Fuels's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Energy Fuels (AMEX:UUUU), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in UUUU often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Energy Fuels. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 70% bullish and 20% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,500, and 9 calls, totaling $374,020.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $20.0 for Energy Fuels over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Energy Fuels's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Energy Fuels's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Energy Fuels Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UUUU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $0.6 $0.5 $0.6 $16.50 $77.0K 1.6K 2.1K UUUU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.35 $2.25 $2.3 $15.00 $60.2K 5.9K 432 UUUU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/28 $8.3 $7.8 $8.0 $17.00 $56.0K 36.9K 71 UUUU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $16.00 $34.6K 1.5K 130 UUUU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $0.45 $0.3 $0.45 $16.50 $30.1K 1.6K 14

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc is a United States-based critical minerals company. The Company mines uranium and produces natural uranium concentrates that are sold to nuclear utilities for the production of carbon-free nuclear energy. It holds two of America's key uranium production centers: The White Mesa Mill in Utah, and the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming. It has three reportable segments based on its operations and financial information; Uranium, HMS, and REE.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Energy Fuels, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Energy Fuels

With a volume of 5,711,900, the price of UUUU is up 2.95% at $15.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Energy Fuels

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $11.5.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

