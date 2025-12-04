Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NKE

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Nike (NYSE:NKE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Nike.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $635,284, and 28 are calls, for a total amount of $1,988,217.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $100.0 for Nike, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/26 $3.3 $3.25 $3.3 $75.00 $215.2K 4.2K 2.2K NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $4.6 $4.5 $4.6 $70.00 $214.3K 6.0K 493 NKE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $15.0 $14.4 $14.4 $80.00 $202.7K 2.4K 0 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $4.7 $4.65 $4.7 $70.00 $200.6K 6.0K 2.9K NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/26 $4.7 $4.65 $4.7 $70.00 $170.6K 6.0K 2.2K

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Footwear generates about two-thirds of its sales. Key performance footwear categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), NikeSkims (women's athleisure), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores (including about 5,500 in China), and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,349,009, with NKE's price up by 0.14%, positioned at $65.74.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Expert Opinions on Nike

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $75.0.

Showing optimism, an analyst from Wells Fargo upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.