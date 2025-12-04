Argan's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Argan (NYSE:AGX), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in AGX usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 16 options transactions for Argan. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 93% being bullish and 0% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 15 are puts, valued at $559,987, and there was a single call, worth $51,775.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $260.0 and $360.0 for Argan, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Argan's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Argan's significant trades, within a strike price range of $260.0 to $360.0, over the past month.

Argan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AGX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $105.6 $101.5 $103.55 $260.00 $51.7K 71 0 AGX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $33.3 $31.2 $31.2 $360.00 $46.8K 1.2K 54 AGX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $32.2 $30.8 $30.8 $360.00 $46.2K 1.2K 119 AGX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $30.1 $28.7 $28.7 $360.00 $45.9K 1.2K 214 AGX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $29.1 $27.5 $27.5 $360.00 $44.0K 1.2K 205

About Argan

Argan Inc is a United States-based construction firm that conducts operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, GPS, APC, TRC, and SMC. Through GPS and APC it provides a full range of engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development and technical consulting services to the power generation market, including the renewable energy sector, for a wide range of customers, including independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant heavy equipment suppliers and other commercial firms with power requirements in the U.S., Ireland and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services, out of which Power Services derives the majority of revenue.

Argan's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 78,503, the AGX's price is up by 1.5%, now at $356.37.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Argan

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $369.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $370. * In a positive move, an analyst from GLJ Research has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $369.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Argan with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.