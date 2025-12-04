Looking At Agilent Technologies's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with A, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Agilent Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,969, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $605,280.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $145.0 for Agilent Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Agilent Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Agilent Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $145.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Agilent Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume A CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $44.5 $43.8 $44.5 $110.00 $75.6K 5.2K 32 A CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $46.5 $42.7 $43.7 $110.00 $74.2K 5.2K 65 A CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $43.8 $43.4 $43.8 $110.00 $70.0K 5.2K 48 A CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $46.5 $43.7 $43.7 $110.00 $69.9K 5.2K 95 A CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $46.5 $42.9 $43.7 $110.00 $65.5K 5.2K 80

About Agilent Technologies

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life science and diagnostic firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools, and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, which we view as the stickiest end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the US and China representing the largest country concentrations.

Where Is Agilent Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 781,000, the price of A is up by 0.04%, reaching $149.32.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Agilent Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $171.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Agilent Technologies, targeting a price of $175. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Agilent Technologies, targeting a price of $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Agilent Technologies with a target price of $165. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Agilent Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Agilent Technologies with a target price of $185.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.