Behind the Scenes of Eli Lilly's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eli Lilly.
Looking at options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) we detected 28 trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $2,580,123 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $625,243.
Projected Price Targets
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $1140.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.
Insights into Volume & Open Interest
In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eli Lilly stands at 514.47, with a total volume reaching 1,096.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eli Lilly, situated within the strike price corridor from $500.0 to $1140.0, throughout the last 30 days.
Eli Lilly 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot
Biggest Options Spotted:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|LLY
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|12/05/25
|$101.9
|$96.75
|$100.89
|$1125.00
|$705.4K
|0
|100
|LLY
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|12/12/25
|$21.6
|$19.5
|$21.65
|$1030.00
|$433.0K
|352
|201
|LLY
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|12/12/25
|$14.35
|$13.65
|$13.65
|$1010.00
|$341.6K
|561
|406
|LLY
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|12/05/25
|$101.9
|$96.45
|$100.63
|$1125.00
|$251.5K
|0
|30
|LLY
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|01/02/26
|$53.5
|$51.65
|$53.5
|$1060.00
|$176.5K
|33
|33
About Eli Lilly
Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.
Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Eli Lilly, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.
Current Position of Eli Lilly
- With a trading volume of 379,192, the price of LLY is down by -1.04%, reaching $1022.8.
- Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.
- Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.
Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly
In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1165.4.
* An analyst from Leerink Partners upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1104. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1171. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1080. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1290. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1182.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eli Lilly options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
