Behind the Scenes of Eli Lilly's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $2,580,123 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $625,243.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $1140.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eli Lilly stands at 514.47, with a total volume reaching 1,096.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eli Lilly, situated within the strike price corridor from $500.0 to $1140.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $101.9 $96.75 $100.89 $1125.00 $705.4K 0 100 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $21.6 $19.5 $21.65 $1030.00 $433.0K 352 201 LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $14.35 $13.65 $13.65 $1010.00 $341.6K 561 406 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $101.9 $96.45 $100.63 $1125.00 $251.5K 0 30 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/02/26 $53.5 $51.65 $53.5 $1060.00 $176.5K 33 33

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Eli Lilly, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Eli Lilly

With a trading volume of 379,192, the price of LLY is down by -1.04%, reaching $1022.8.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1165.4.

* An analyst from Leerink Partners upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1104. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1171. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1080. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1290. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1182.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.