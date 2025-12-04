movers image
December 4, 2025 10:02 AM 3 min read

Behind the Scenes of Eli Lilly's Latest Options Trends

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Eli Lilly.

Looking at options history for Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $2,580,123 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $625,243.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $500.0 to $1140.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Eli Lilly stands at 514.47, with a total volume reaching 1,096.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Eli Lilly, situated within the strike price corridor from $500.0 to $1140.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $101.9 $96.75 $100.89 $1125.00 $705.4K 0 100
LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $21.6 $19.5 $21.65 $1030.00 $433.0K 352 201
LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $14.35 $13.65 $13.65 $1010.00 $341.6K 561 406
LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $101.9 $96.45 $100.63 $1125.00 $251.5K 0 30
LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/02/26 $53.5 $51.65 $53.5 $1060.00 $176.5K 33 33

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Eli Lilly, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Eli Lilly

  • With a trading volume of 379,192, the price of LLY is down by -1.04%, reaching $1022.8.
  • Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Eli Lilly

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1165.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Leerink Partners upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1104. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1171. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1080. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1290. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1182.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eli Lilly options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

LLY Logo
LLYEli Lilly and Co
$1022.61-1.06%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved