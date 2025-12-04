Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MRVL Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Marvell Tech. Our analysis of options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) revealed 22 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $69,150, and 20 were calls, valued at $3,288,510.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $160.0 for Marvell Tech, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 4107.76 with a total volume of 6,086.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $160.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $22.9 $21.85 $22.4 $85.00 $672.0K 4.8K 704 MRVL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $12.0 $11.05 $11.57 $105.00 $578.5K 3.0K 2.0K MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $22.55 $21.85 $22.55 $85.00 $451.0K 4.8K 704 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $22.1 $21.85 $22.1 $85.00 $442.0K 4.8K 1.2K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/26/25 $6.55 $6.3 $6.3 $99.00 $212.9K 112 322

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Marvell Tech, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Marvell Tech's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,189,051, the price of MRVL is up 1.67% at $101.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Marvell Tech

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $106.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $80. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $114. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $105. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $125. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.