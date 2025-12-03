Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on LEU Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LEU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Centrus Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $132,400, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $502,920.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $380.0 for Centrus Energy over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Centrus Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Centrus Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/26 $56.0 $53.5 $54.7 $270.00 $109.4K 20 20 LEU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $42.5 $40.2 $41.35 $300.00 $82.7K 602 24 LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $91.0 $88.0 $88.0 $300.00 $70.4K 49 0 LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.5 $5.8 $6.4 $310.00 $60.8K 194 99 LEU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $17.8 $14.9 $17.0 $250.00 $49.3K 365 1

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

Where Is Centrus Energy Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 437,339, the price of LEU is up by 0.72%, reaching $267.5.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Centrus Energy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $245.0.

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Centrus Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $245. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Centrus Energy, maintaining a target price of $245.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

