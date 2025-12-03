Smart Money Is Betting Big In QURE Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on uniQure.

Looking at options history for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $686,062 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $379,470.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $80.0 for uniQure, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for uniQure options trades today is 1011.75 with a total volume of 2,730.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for uniQure's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

uniQure Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QURE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.3 $8.2 $8.2 $30.00 $224.2K 1.1K 286 QURE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.4 $12.4 $12.4 $35.00 $210.8K 557 170 QURE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.1 $4.4 $5.1 $25.00 $203.9K 1.1K 287 QURE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.2 $3.5 $3.6 $30.00 $90.0K 2.2K 250 QURE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.0 $3.5 $3.7 $30.00 $85.4K 2.2K 481

About uniQure

uniQure NV is a gene therapy company. It develops treatments and platforms for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its products and services are focused on hemophilia, Huntington's disease, and cardiovascular diseases. The company is focused on the development of the pipeline of gene therapies with the collaboration of Bristol Myers Squibb for cardiovascular diseases.

Where Is uniQure Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,313,762, the price of QURE is down -0.97% at $25.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About uniQure

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $53.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on uniQure, maintaining a target price of $60. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on uniQure, maintaining a target price of $38. * An analyst from Chardan Capital persists with their Buy rating on uniQure, maintaining a target price of $53. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on uniQure, maintaining a target price of $70. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on uniQure, maintaining a target price of $45.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.