10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $26.00 $92.6K 9.4K 5.5K A CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $110.00 $700.5K 5.5K 314 VEEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $270.00 $33.7K 327 253 COR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $360.00 $26.3K 270 214 PROK CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/26 $1.00 $26.2K 72 150 LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $960.00 $502.7K 104 126 IOVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.50 $54.0K 2.4K 100 SRPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $45.00 $27.7K 260 64 VKTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $30.00 $40.4K 3.3K 57 NKTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $50.00 $25.0K 331 50

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3846 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.6K, with a price of $24.0 per contract. There were 9434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5546 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding A (NYSE:A), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 408 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $700.5K, with a price of $4670.0 per contract. There were 5584 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VEEV (NYSE:VEEV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 327 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COR (NYSE:COR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 214 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PROK (NASDAQ:PROK), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 135 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 107 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 126 contract(s) at a $960.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $502.7K, with a price of $3990.0 per contract. There were 104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 126 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IOVA (NASDAQ:IOVA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 2456 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRPT (NASDAQ:SRPT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 408 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $440.0 per contract. There were 260 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 44 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 55 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.4K, with a price of $735.0 per contract. There were 3307 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NKTR (NASDAQ:NKTR), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.