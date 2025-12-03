Smart Money Is Betting Big In RIVN Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 options trades for Rivian Automotive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $147,780, and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,367,963.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $11.0 to $25.0 for Rivian Automotive over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rivian Automotive options trades today is 18832.5 with a total volume of 63,841.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rivian Automotive's big money trades within a strike price range of $11.0 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $0.32 $0.3 $0.31 $25.00 $248.0K 18.7K 9.5K RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $0.83 $0.82 $0.82 $11.00 $147.7K 1.8K 1.8K RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.35 $2.3 $2.3 $16.00 $115.0K 10.8K 4.9K RIVN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.46 $2.31 $2.39 $16.00 $107.5K 10.8K 687 RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.38 $2.22 $2.34 $16.00 $105.3K 10.8K 1.1K

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc is an automotive manufacturer that develops and builds electric vehicles ("EVs") as well as software and services. It launches its consumer vehicle business with the R1 platform consisting of two vehicles: the R1T, and the R1S. The company has two reportable segments: Automotive, which derives the majority of revenue, and Software and Services segment. The Automotive reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from the production and sale of new EVs and the sale of regulatory credits generated by the production and sale of EVs. The Software and services reportable segment derives its revenues and cost of revenues from remarketing, vehicle repair and maintenance services, and vehicle electrical architecture and software development services.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rivian Automotive, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Rivian Automotive

With a trading volume of 10,477,249, the price of RIVN is down by -0.17%, reaching $17.2.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Rivian Automotive

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $17.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $13. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Tigress Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for Rivian Automotive, targeting a price of $25. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $15. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Rivian Automotive with a target price of $17.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.