Microchip Technology Unusual Options Activity For December 03

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MCHP often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Microchip Technology. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 60% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,400, and 9 calls, totaling $1,060,686.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $80.0 for Microchip Technology over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Microchip Technology's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Microchip Technology's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Microchip Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCHP CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $2.85 $2.35 $2.55 $80.00 $764.9K 381 3.0K MCHP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $62.50 $52.8K 857 160 MCHP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $7.0 $6.9 $7.0 $65.00 $49.1K 245 74 MCHP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $2.5 $2.2 $2.5 $60.00 $37.5K 1.1K 1.0K MCHP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.4 $3.2 $3.3 $62.50 $36.9K 857 366

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Microchip Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Microchip Technology

With a volume of 5,786,754, the price of MCHP is up 8.2% at $61.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Microchip Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $69.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Microchip Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.