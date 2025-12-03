A Closer Look at Carvana's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Carvana.

Looking at options history for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $541,663 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $7,467,818.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $290.0 to $450.0 for Carvana over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Carvana stands at 1217.25, with a total volume reaching 4,366.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Carvana, situated within the strike price corridor from $290.0 to $450.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Carvana Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $58.05 $54.85 $56.4 $380.00 $2.8M 7.0K 1.0K CVNA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $56.5 $53.5 $55.5 $380.00 $2.7M 7.0K 500 CVNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $59.35 $59.3 $59.35 $380.00 $1.5M 7.0K 1.2K CVNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $59.0 $57.0 $57.0 $380.00 $285.0K 7.0K 1.0K CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $12.4 $11.4 $12.4 $390.00 $248.0K 168 205

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Carvana, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Carvana's Current Market Status

With a volume of 144,523, the price of CVNA is down -0.14% at $381.63.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Carvana

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $435.0.

* An analyst from Barclays downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $390. * An analyst from Wedbush has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $400. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $500. * In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $450.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

