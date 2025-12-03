Decoding Seagate Technology Hldgs's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Seagate Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:STX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Seagate Technology Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $104,100, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $216,527.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $240.0 to $300.0 for Seagate Technology Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Technology Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Technology Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $240.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Technology Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $1.5 $0.8 $1.17 $275.00 $55.0K 197 553 STX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/05/25 $2.4 $1.1 $1.73 $270.00 $51.9K 85 312 STX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $25.2 $23.3 $23.3 $285.00 $46.6K 1 0 STX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $46.2 $44.0 $44.0 $240.00 $44.0K 640 11 STX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $58.0 $54.0 $57.03 $300.00 $34.2K 110 10

About Seagate Technology Hldgs

Seagate Technology is a leading supplier of hard disk drives for data storage to the enterprise and consumer markets. It forms a practical duopoly in the market with its chief rival, Western Digital; they are both vertically integrated.

Present Market Standing of Seagate Technology Hldgs

Currently trading with a volume of 310,859, the STX's price is down by -0.43%, now at $265.73.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Seagate Technology Hldgs

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $376.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $320. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Seagate Technology Hldgs, targeting a price of $320. * An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $465. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Overweight rating on Seagate Technology Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $400.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Seagate Technology Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.