Warner Bros. Discovery's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in WBD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 45 extraordinary options activities for Warner Bros. Discovery. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 57% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $195,146, and 40 are calls, amounting to $1,938,943.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $27.0 for Warner Bros. Discovery over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Warner Bros. Discovery stands at 14305.09, with a total volume reaching 109,943.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Warner Bros. Discovery, situated within the strike price corridor from $15.0 to $27.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.59 $1.55 $1.55 $24.00 $155.0K 19.0K 1.1K WBD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.13 $1.91 $2.09 $22.50 $104.5K 99 603 WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.95 $0.94 $0.95 $25.00 $90.6K 93.1K 5.2K WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $1.1 $0.92 $0.99 $25.00 $79.2K 32 801 WBD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.6 $2.55 $2.6 $22.50 $77.2K 33.9K 412

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery was formed in 2022 through the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications. In 2026, it intends to split its global networks business from its streaming and studios businesses, forming two separate companies. The streaming business includes HBO Max, which is rapidly increasing its international footprint in addition to its major presence in the US. Studios include industry leaders in both film and television, which produce movies and television series that are monetized in multiple ways, including theatrical release, sales to third parties, and feeding into Warner's own platforms. Global networks consist of basic cable networks like CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, HGTV, and The Food Network. The Discovery+ streaming service will remain part of global networks.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Warner Bros. Discovery, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Warner Bros. Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 30,125,139, the price of WBD is up by 1.68%, reaching $24.27.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 86 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Warner Bros. Discovery

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $25.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Warner Bros. Discovery, targeting a price of $25. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barrington Research continues to hold a Outperform rating for Warner Bros. Discovery, targeting a price of $25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Warner Bros. Discovery options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.