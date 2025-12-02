Decoding FedEx's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on FedEx. Our analysis of options history for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $271,755, and 9 were calls, valued at $684,021.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $290.0 for FedEx during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for FedEx's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across FedEx's significant trades, within a strike price range of $200.0 to $290.0, over the past month.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.35 $6.85 $7.33 $280.00 $363.7K 987 678 FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $11.0 $10.0 $10.0 $220.00 $115.0K 446 275 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $11.95 $8.4 $9.5 $220.00 $114.0K 446 120 FDX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $40.8 $38.35 $39.5 $230.00 $67.1K 466 50 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $51.2 $50.1 $51.2 $220.00 $51.2K 261 20

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In fiscal 2025, the firm's Federal Express segment—which houses the core package delivery operations—made up 86% of total revenue, with 10% coming from FedEx Freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

In light of the recent options history for FedEx, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of FedEx

Trading volume stands at 866,675, with FDX's price down by -1.72%, positioned at $268.64.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 16 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for FedEx

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $293.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

