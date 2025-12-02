Looking At MP Materials's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MP Materials (NYSE:MP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for MP Materials.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 71% bullish and 14%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $142,465, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $424,700.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $145.0 for MP Materials, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MP Materials's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MP Materials's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

MP Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $1.15 $1.05 $1.1 $62.00 $87.7K 982 192 MP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/09/26 $17.0 $13.5 $15.22 $45.00 $60.8K 0 40 MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.1 $6.8 $7.0 $60.00 $44.8K 6.5K 56 MP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $1.35 $1.25 $1.25 $57.00 $44.5K 264 459 MP CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $10.7 $10.5 $10.7 $60.00 $42.8K 839 17

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MP Materials, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of MP Materials

Trading volume stands at 3,533,887, with MP's price up by 0.19%, positioned at $58.21.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 79 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About MP Materials

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $76.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $71. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for MP Materials, targeting a price of $82. * An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $74. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on MP Materials, maintaining a target price of $82. * An analyst from BMO Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MP Materials options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.