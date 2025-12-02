10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $23.50 $40.1K 12.6K 9.6K TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $400.00 $26.7K 3.9K 8.3K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.00 $50.5K 42.3K 716 SBET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/26 $5.00 $27.0K 11.1K 671 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $70.00 $30.4K 904 475 XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.00 $40.9K 6.8K 393 QS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.00 $26.4K 4.9K 377 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $225.00 $26.2K 16.1K 350 TJX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $140.00 $54.7K 347 323 LEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $130.00 $84.1K 47 46

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $23.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 12679 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9642 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 5, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $2678.0 per contract. There were 3995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 409 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 42363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 716 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SBET (NASDAQ:SBET), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on April 17, 2026. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $27.0 per contract. There were 11188 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 671 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 381 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $1270.0 per contract. There were 904 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 475 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 499 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $82.0 per contract. There were 6877 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 393 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QS (NYSE:QS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 4993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $1750.0 per contract. There were 16179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TJX (NYSE:TJX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 381 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.7K, with a price of $2190.0 per contract. There were 347 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LEN (NYSE:LEN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 290 day(s) on September 18, 2026. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.1K, with a price of $1830.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.