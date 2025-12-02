10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $34.1K 94.7K 41.4K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $180.00 $27.3K 13.9K 18.5K PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $170.00 $29.8K 3.8K 16.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $180.00 $483.6K 14.6K 11.1K GTLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $48.00 $93.0K 79 6.4K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/05/25 $217.50 $29.5K 2.5K 3.4K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.00 $33.5K 18.2K 2.2K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $81.00 $26.7K 2.3K 1.6K AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $400.00 $28.3K 2.9K 1.4K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $305.00 $46.8K 9.8K 1.4K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 126 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.1K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 94713 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41435 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 13928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLTR (NASDAQ:PLTR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 5, 2025. Parties traded 126 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $237.0 per contract. There were 3846 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 750 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 58 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $483.6K, with a price of $645.0 per contract. There were 14621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GTLB (NASDAQ:GTLB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 564 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.0K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6485 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 5, 2025. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $217.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $528.0 per contract. There were 2599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3480 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 18200 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRWV (NASDAQ:CRWV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on December 5, 2025. Parties traded 136 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 2354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1621 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $1090.0 per contract. There were 2995 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1495 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $232.0 per contract. There were 9819 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1491 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

