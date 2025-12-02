Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CRWD Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 70 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $1,022,709, and 57 are calls, for a total amount of $3,155,149.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $660.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CrowdStrike Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CrowdStrike Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $660.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $35.1 $33.95 $33.95 $560.00 $169.7K 408 50 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $23.6 $22.6 $22.6 $515.00 $126.5K 60 61 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $60.85 $60.0 $60.0 $500.00 $120.0K 618 26 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $45.1 $42.5 $45.1 $420.00 $117.2K 323 26 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $68.55 $66.35 $68.55 $460.00 $102.8K 536 30

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CrowdStrike Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,419,931, with CRWD's price up by 1.59%, positioned at $512.13.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $582.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $610. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $540. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $550. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $630. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $580.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.