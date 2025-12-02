Tesla Unusual Options Activity For December 02

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 909 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 267 are puts, for a total amount of $16,230,589, and 642 are calls, for a total amount of $40,347,666.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $940.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tesla's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tesla's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $940.0 in the last 30 days.

Tesla Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $15.3 $15.25 $15.3 $435.00 $301.4K 2.2K 12.6K TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $88.45 $88.2 $88.2 $360.00 $176.4K 1.7K 31 TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $15.2 $15.15 $15.2 $435.00 $152.0K 2.2K 12.4K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $2.79 $2.76 $2.78 $410.00 $100.0K 10.0K 18.2K TSLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $155.3 $154.8 $155.3 $400.00 $93.1K 4.0K 40

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of real world artificial intelligence software, which includes autonomous driving and humanoid robots. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling a sports car and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network and an auto insurance business.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Tesla, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Tesla

With a trading volume of 36,886,459, the price of TSLA is down by -1.46%, reaching $423.85.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Tesla

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $545.75.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Tesla with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.