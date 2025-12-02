Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ASTS

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for AST SpaceMobile. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $295,881, and 13 are calls, amounting to $991,409.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.5 and $150.0 for AST SpaceMobile, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AST SpaceMobile stands at 1143.25, with a total volume reaching 1,396.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AST SpaceMobile, situated within the strike price corridor from $2.5 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $11.7 $11.0 $11.7 $55.00 $468.0K 2.0K 402 ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $10.55 $9.5 $10.03 $75.00 $78.2K 1.2K 79 ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $54.95 $53.2 $54.07 $2.50 $54.0K 650 10 ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $54.85 $53.0 $53.92 $2.50 $53.9K 650 20 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $54.15 $53.0 $53.86 $2.50 $53.8K 650 30

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AST SpaceMobile, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of AST SpaceMobile

Currently trading with a volume of 2,578,718, the ASTS's price is up by 5.84%, now at $55.69.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AST SpaceMobile

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $66.3.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from Scotiabank has upgraded their rating to Sector Perform and adjusted the price target to $45. * An analyst from Clear Street has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AST SpaceMobile, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.