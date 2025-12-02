This Is What Whales Are Betting On Costco Wholesale

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in COST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 28 extraordinary options activities for Costco Wholesale. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 39% leaning bullish and 32% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $272,500, and 23 are calls, amounting to $2,805,731.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $700.0 to $1100.0 for Costco Wholesale over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Costco Wholesale's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Costco Wholesale's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $700.0 to $1100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Costco Wholesale 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $15.8 $15.45 $15.45 $920.00 $614.0K 759 400 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/12/25 $18.05 $17.5 $18.05 $920.00 $541.5K 759 836 COST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/12/25 $9.25 $8.8 $8.8 $940.00 $340.5K 680 511 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $6.4 $6.15 $6.4 $955.00 $266.2K 626 507 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $18.05 $17.5 $18.05 $920.00 $184.1K 759 536

About Costco Wholesale

Founded in 1983, Costco Wholesale now operates a global chain of membership-based warehouse clubs, delivering high-quality goods and services at consistently low prices. As of its most recent fiscal year, Costco operated approximately 910 warehouses, serving more than 80 million members across its three geographic segments: Costco US (approximately 73% of total revenue), Costco Canada (13%), and Costco International (14%).Costco's core value proposition—quality products at unbeatable prices—has yielded consistently strong member renewal rates (93% in the US and Canada and nearly 90% internationally). About 55% of Costco's fiscal 2025 revenue came from its grocery offerings, and another 25% from general merchandise.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Costco Wholesale, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Costco Wholesale

With a volume of 417,359, the price of COST is up 0.02% at $912.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

Expert Opinions on Costco Wholesale

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1075.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1050. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Costco Wholesale, which currently sits at a price target of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1025. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Costco Wholesale, targeting a price of $1100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Costco Wholesale options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.