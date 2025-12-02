Dell Technologies Unusual Options Activity For December 02

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in DELL often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 options trades for Dell Technologies. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 47% bullish and 28% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,656, and 20 calls, totaling $1,231,697.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $145.0 for Dell Technologies over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dell Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dell Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $9.55 $8.9 $9.55 $140.00 $286.5K 1.6K 300 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/05/25 $2.2 $2.14 $2.14 $138.00 $96.3K 554 875 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.73 $2.65 $2.65 $145.00 $88.8K 3.3K 12 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $2.88 $2.87 $2.87 $145.00 $75.7K 3.3K 829 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $9.25 $8.9 $9.25 $140.00 $74.0K 1.6K 380

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It focuses on premium and commercial personal computers, as well as enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three market shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Dell Technologies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Dell Technologies

Trading volume stands at 1,285,316, with DELL's price up by 2.45%, positioned at $135.33.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 86 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Dell Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $155.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, maintaining a target price of $167. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $163. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $175. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dell Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.