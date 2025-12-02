Spotlight on Nebius Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Nebius Group. Our analysis of options history for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $81,000, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,282,582.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $64.0 and $200.0 for Nebius Group, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Nebius Group stands at 1834.22, with a total volume reaching 1,959.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Nebius Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $64.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Nebius Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $22.3 $20.2 $21.67 $100.00 $216.3K 2.6K 104 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.1 $13.0 $14.2 $100.00 $170.4K 7.1K 151 NBIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $38.0 $37.2 $37.6 $110.00 $150.4K 1.7K 41 NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $19.6 $19.3 $19.3 $100.00 $115.8K 1.4K 84 NBIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $34.6 $32.8 $33.7 $120.00 $101.1K 308 30

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America, and Israel.

Present Market Standing of Nebius Group

With a volume of 1,709,624, the price of NBIS is up 0.16% at $100.31.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nebius Group

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $161.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for Nebius Group, targeting a price of $150. * An analyst from Citizens has revised its rating downward to Market Outperform, adjusting the price target to $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets keeps a Outperform rating on Nebius Group with a target price of $211. * An analyst from BWS Financial persists with their Buy rating on Nebius Group, maintaining a target price of $130. * In a cautious move, an analyst from CICC downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $143.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.