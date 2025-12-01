IBM's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on IBM (NYSE:IBM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with IBM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 30 uncommon options trades for IBM.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,084,033, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,337,543.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $220.0 to $330.0 for IBM over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for IBM's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of IBM's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

IBM Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $15.0 $14.6 $14.6 $320.00 $223.3K 2.7K 153 IBM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $14.8 $14.8 $14.8 $320.00 $216.0K 2.7K 375 IBM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $16.3 $16.3 $16.3 $300.00 $207.0K 370 111 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $15.0 $14.8 $14.8 $320.00 $176.1K 2.7K 498 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/05/25 $26.35 $25.7 $25.7 $330.00 $174.7K 0 68

About IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

Current Position of IBM

With a volume of 1,214,489, the price of IBM is down -1.51% at $303.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About IBM

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $360.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $360.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.