Decoding CoreWeave's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRWV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 89 extraordinary options activities for CoreWeave. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 38 are puts, totaling $2,177,200, and 51 are calls, amounting to $4,112,210.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $260.0 for CoreWeave during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in CoreWeave's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to CoreWeave's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $260.0 over the preceding 30 days.

CoreWeave 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $8.55 $7.9 $8.0 $130.00 $407.8K 2.3K 1.0K CRWV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $16.0 $13.0 $13.0 $135.00 $260.0K 7 204 CRWV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.3 $12.0 $12.3 $70.00 $246.0K 2.2K 375 CRWV CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $7.9 $7.7 $7.9 $130.00 $236.2K 2.3K 503 CRWV CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $10.8 $10.55 $10.55 $82.50 $211.0K 346 219

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave Inc is a modern cloud infrastructure technology company that offers the CoreWeave Cloud Platform which consists of proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the automation and efficiency needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale. Its platform supports the development and use of ground-breaking models and the delivery of the next generation of AI applications that are changing the way of living and working across the globe.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CoreWeave, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

CoreWeave's Current Market Status

With a volume of 17,787,585, the price of CRWV is up 3.44% at $75.64.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About CoreWeave

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $122.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for CoreWeave, targeting a price of $160. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Compass Point lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Underperform rating for CoreWeave, targeting a price of $36. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $110. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CoreWeave, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CoreWeave options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.