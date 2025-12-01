Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Zoom Communications

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Zoom Communications.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $514,076, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $220,474.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $100.0 for Zoom Communications over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Zoom Communications's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Zoom Communications's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $100.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Zoom Communications Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $6.35 $5.9 $6.15 $75.00 $430.5K 633 700 ZM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.0 $0.87 $1.0 $90.00 $75.0K 6.5K 1.1K ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.6 $0.6 $0.6 $100.00 $60.0K 12.6K 1.0K ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $2.61 $2.6 $2.6 $75.00 $56.7K 254 233 ZM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.35 $3.3 $3.3 $87.50 $32.3K 1.7K 162

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications provides a communications platform that connects people through video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. Zoom, which was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California, serves companies of all sizes from all industries around the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Zoom Communications, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Zoom Communications's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,709,818, the ZM's price is up by 0.22%, now at $85.14.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days.

Expert Opinions on Zoom Communications

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $93.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Zoom Communications, targeting a price of $90. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $87. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Zoom Communications, targeting a price of $105. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Zoom Communications, maintaining a target price of $92. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Zoom Communications with a target price of $94.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zoom Communications with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.