Decoding Unity Software's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Unity Software (NYSE:U), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in U usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Unity Software. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 52% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $347,803, and 13 are calls, amounting to $769,572.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $28.0 and $47.0 for Unity Software, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Unity Software options trades today is 6553.33 with a total volume of 19,055.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Unity Software's big money trades within a strike price range of $28.0 to $47.0 over the last 30 days.

Unity Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.42 $1.32 $1.32 $47.00 $136.0K 1.8K 1.4K U CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.25 $5.25 $42.00 $103.9K 4.0K 1.5K U PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.3 $0.1 $0.12 $28.00 $79.8K 7.8K 6.6K U CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $5.6 $5.3 $5.55 $45.00 $70.4K 1.7K 182 U CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $13.5 $12.3 $13.5 $30.00 $67.5K 566 0

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and other Americas, and key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, retail, automotive, architecture, engineering, and construction.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Unity Software, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Unity Software

Trading volume stands at 6,083,876, with U's price up by 0.78%, positioned at $42.85.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 80 days.

Expert Opinions on Unity Software

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.4.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Unity Software with a target price of $50. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Macquarie upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $50. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Unity Software with a target price of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Unity Software, targeting a price of $35. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.