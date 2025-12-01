Rigetti Computing Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RGTI usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Rigetti Computing. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $148,977, and 5 are calls, amounting to $764,070.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $30.0 for Rigetti Computing during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rigetti Computing's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rigetti Computing's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $30.0, over the past month.

Rigetti Computing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RGTI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $3.1 $2.7 $2.7 $24.00 $378.0K 2.1K 1.4K RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $1.73 $1.64 $1.7 $25.00 $142.9K 1.9K 961 RGTI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $1.0 $0.59 $0.89 $26.00 $133.5K 3.7K 1 RGTI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.1 $3.35 $3.46 $22.00 $69.2K 568 305 RGTI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/26/25 $1.2 $1.0 $1.01 $30.00 $40.4K 13.7K 463

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing Inc is engaged in the business of full-stack quantum computing. The company offers full-stack quantum computing platform as a cloud service to a wide range of end-users, directly through its Rigetti QCS platform, and also through cloud service providers. Its proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides ultra-low latency integration with public and private clouds for high-performance practical quantum computing. The company has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Rigetti Computing, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Rigetti Computing

With a volume of 14,018,912, the price of RGTI is down -6.65% at $23.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 93 days.

Expert Opinions on Rigetti Computing

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $39.0.

* An analyst from B. Riley Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $42. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Rigetti Computing, maintaining a target price of $40. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Rigetti Computing, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

