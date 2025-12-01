A Closer Look at Newmont's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Newmont (NYSE:NEM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NEM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 35 extraordinary options activities for Newmont. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 28% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $424,709, and 24 are calls, amounting to $1,494,716.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $72.5 and $105.0 for Newmont, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Newmont stands at 2340.66, with a total volume reaching 6,020.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Newmont, situated within the strike price corridor from $72.5 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Newmont Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.35 $6.4 $90.00 $127.3K 7.1K 206 NEM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $2.6 $2.37 $2.5 $100.00 $125.0K 5.5K 589 NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $21.5 $21.45 $21.5 $82.50 $122.4K 114 67 NEM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/28 $33.25 $31.65 $32.45 $72.50 $103.8K 104 5 NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.65 $5.45 $5.52 $100.00 $101.4K 5.4K 379

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's largest gold miner. It bought Goldcorp in 2019, combined its Nevada mines in a joint venture with competitor Barrick later that year, and also purchased competitor Newcrest in November 2023. Its portfolio includes 11 mines and interests in two joint ventures in the Americas, Africa, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company is expected to sell roughly 5.6 million ounces of gold in 2025 from its core mines after selling six higher-cost, smaller mines following the Newcrest acquisition. Newmont also produces material amounts of copper, silver, zinc, and lead as byproducts. It had about two decades of gold reserves, along with significant byproduct reserves at the end of December 2024.

In light of the recent options history for Newmont, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,494,720, with NEM's price up by 1.41%, positioned at $92.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Newmont

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $125.0.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Newmont, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.