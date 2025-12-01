10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/05/25 $430.00 $26.0K 11.9K 60.1K RIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.00 $165.0K 23.5K 3.0K CCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $24.00 $100.8K 7.5K 2.2K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/12/25 $160.00 $67.0K 2.8K 611 CVNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/05/25 $380.00 $217.0K 65 314 CHWY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $35.00 $31.8K 4.9K 243 AZO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $5800.00 $28.9K 273 112 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $200.00 $47.8K 8.2K 77 URBN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/12/25 $67.00 $29.8K 59 29 DASH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $120.00 $194.1K 6 29

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $430.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 11940 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIVN (NASDAQ:RIVN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 410 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 23547 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 2100 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.8K, with a price of $48.0 per contract. There were 7583 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on December 12, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.0K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 2811 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 611 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVNA (NYSE:CVNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on December 5, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $217.0K, with a price of $1085.0 per contract. There were 65 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 314 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CHWY (NYSE:CHWY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 143 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.8K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 4985 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 243 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AZO (NYSE:AZO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 199 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $5800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $1610.0 per contract. There were 273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 410 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 8 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $5985.0 per contract. There were 8298 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For URBN (NASDAQ:URBN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on December 12, 2025. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $67.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NASDAQ:DASH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 199 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 21 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $194.1K, with a price of $9240.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

